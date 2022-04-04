New Primary Care Centre fully operational by September

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has been told that the Ennis Primary Healthcare Centre on Station Road will be fully operational before September.

In response to a Dáil question from Deputy Carey last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that HSE Estates has advised that the centre is scheduled to become operational during the third quarter of the year.

It’s known that some activity is already taking place in the new facility with at least one local doctor’s practice moving into the building. The facility has been constructed on the site of the former Braids textiles factory.

Clare Independent Deputy Michael McNamara had previously confirmed that a new Chronic Disease Management Hub delivering services to patients with cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and Type II Diabetes will be rolled out at the Station Road facility.

An Integrated Care Programme for Older People team will also be based in the centre. This team will support older people over 75 years of age and those living with frailty to live well at home. A total of around 77 staff will be based in the centre and directly involved in the provision of Primary Care Services to local residents.

Describing the Centre as the biggest single investment in the Clare public health service for many years, Deputy Carey said that as well as providing top class medical services, it would also help people to care for themselves, particularly those dealing with a long-term illness.

“It will also help to prevent serious illness from occurring in the first place by providing easily accessible health services in the community. By allowing patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, stroke and asthma, to be treated near or at their homes, we can save the health service millions of euro by preventing hospital stays,” Mr Carey added.