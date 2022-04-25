Vitalograph confirms investment and new Ennis site

Vitalograph has announced an investment of €10m as it expands its operations in the Mid-West and creates 200 new roles over the next two years.

The company, a global leader in the development and production of respiratory diagnostic devices, is opening new sites at Engine Innovate Building, Limerick and the Clare Technology Park, Ennis to accommodate the high value new jobs that will support the rapid growth of its global clinical trials and healthcare business.

A significant investment is also being made in its existing manufacturing plant in Ennis as Vitalograph brings the production of its consumables from Asia to Ireland to achieve efficiencies of scale, increase the stability in their supply line and reduce the overall carbon footprint of these essential medical accessories.

Based in Ennis in County Clare since 1974, Vitalograph is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, developing and manufacturing innovative medical diagnostical devices for all levels of the respiratory healthcare sector, and delivering full-service clinical trial solutions to pharmaceutical companies around the world. Vitalograph’s clinical trial solutions, which have doubled in the last two years, are recognized among the best in the world for drug trials with a respiratory focus, and they hold a unique position as being the only company in the world to offer objective cough monitoring to leading commercial pharmaceutical companies, biotech, and research organizations.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, said “It’s great to see Vitalograph, having established a base in Ennis in 1974, continuing to grow and develop its operations and expand its mandate, creating more than 200 new jobs in the next two years. This expansion underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland and will allow it to continue to benefit from the rich pool of talent in Limerick and the mid-west region. I wish all the team the very best in this exciting new chapter.”

Frank Keane, CEO at Vitalograph, said “Our latest investment and expansion plans reflects our pioneering spirit as we continue to embrace new opportunities for Vitalograph and play a significant role in improving patient lives. Effective respiratory diagnostics tools underline and enable a proactive approach to healthcare. Through our innovation and dedication, we have become an important catalyst behind the efficacy of the respiratory therapies being developed by the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and I would like to acknowledge the contribution our staff have made to our ongoing success.”

“We’re excited to open new offices in Limerick and Ennis. This gives us an opportunity to leverage the diverse talent pool in the mid-west region as we deliver on our purpose of making a real impact on the management of respiratory disease. We are grateful to Enterprise Ireland for their ongoing support, and we look forward to growing our workforce in Ennis and Limerick into the future,” he continued.

“Vitalograph has an excellent track record, delivering innovative solutions for the global respiratory healthcare sector as well as clinical trial solutions to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies around the world,” said Tom Kelly, Manager – Industrial and Life Sciences Division at Enterprise Ireland.

“The opening of these two new sites in Ennis and Limerick, together with the company’s plans to recruit an additional 200 people, is very welcome news for the Mid-West region. Enterprise Ireland is proud to support Vitalograph with its ambitious expansion plans and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the company as it embarks on its new phase of growth.”

Recruitment for new candidates is already underway. Vitalograph is seeking candidates to fill a range of roles at all levels including data analysis, site support services, software engineering and QA, IT support and more. See vitalograph.ie for more.