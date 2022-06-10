Search mounted after empty kayak spotted on River Shannon

A search and rescue operation was mounted this evening after a member of the public reported seeing an empty kayak adrift on the River Shannon in East Clare.

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm and emergency services were tasked to an area of the river between O’Briensbridge and Parteen Weir. While the kayak had nobody on board, the person who made the report stated there was some fishing equipment visible on the kayak.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Gardaí responded to the area while the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter was also tasked.

Rescue 115 had been training in Kerry when the crew was initially requested to assist in the search for a missing person in the Rossaveel area of Co Galway. The helicopter returned to its base at Shannon to refuel but was stood down when it was confirmed that person had been located safe and well. Within minutes however, Rescue 115 was retasked to the River Shannon incident.

A Coast Guard boat crew launched from O’Briensbridge and began a search of the river while Rescue 115 commenced a shoreline search towards Parteen Weir. A Coast Guard shore team also conducted shoreline searches.

Members of An Garda Síochána from Killaloe and Castleconnell also attended the incident and after speaking with local residents it was established that the owner of the kayak had made it ashore and left the area in his car. Once this was confirmed, the search operation was stood down.

An Garda Síochána will continue to investigate the incident.

The search operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.