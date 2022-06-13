Shannon places on Aer Lingus engineer apprentice scheme

Aer Lingus has launched its 2022 Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Apprentice Scheme and is calling on motivated, enthusiastic, and technically minded candidates to apply for the four year programme.

Aer Lingus has a longstanding apprenticeship programme and is offering 10 places on the scheme this year and is keen to encourage a mix of female and male candidates.

Successful applicants who complete the programme will be fully qualified aircraft engineers and will continue to work at Aer Lingus. This forward-looking programme helps ensure Aer Lingus has access to a pipeline of talented and qualified engineers for future growth.

The four year Aer Lingus Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Apprentice Scheme is run in conjunction with both SOLAS, the State further education and training agency, based in Shannon, and Technological University Dublin. It consists of seven phases and through each phase successful applicants will move between classroom training in both Shannon and Dublin, and on the job training at the Aer Lingus Maintenance and Engineering Hangar at Dublin Airport. Apprentices will be working primarily on line maintenance and will be focused on the delivery of Aer Lingus’ guest experience.

The launch of this year’s apprenticeship scheme comes at a pivotal time for the airline as it continues its recovery from the pandemic and returns to full capacity and growth. The investment in our people, including the Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Apprentice Scheme, will help underpin this strategy.

Aer Lingus Chief Technical Officer, Javier Jimenez, said: “Aer Lingus has a proud history of providing opportunities to people starting out on their careers. Since we launched the Aircraft Apprentice Scheme in 2011, we have hired 113 maintenance and engineering apprentices directly from the programme. We continued to recruit new apprentices during the pandemic, and this year we are again looking for highly motivated and technically minded candidates to apply for the programme. This is an opportunity to build a rewarding career in aircraft maintenance and engineering at an exciting time in aviation as we move to a carbon neutral future. With our unique brand, world class reputation and modern fleet, Aer Lingus is at the forefront of commercial aviation, giving successful candidates the opportunity to be part of something special.”

The application process consists of submitting a CV application, followed by online assessments and an interview. Applicants need to be 18 years of age by 1st September 2022.

Successful candidates will have a technical and mechanical aptitude and also display maturity, commitment, flexibility, and a willingness to accept responsibility. Excellent communication, interpersonal and teamwork skills are also essential qualities.

The application process for the 2022 programme is now underway at http://careers.aerlingus.com and will remain open until 26 June 2022.