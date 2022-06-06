Two Clare women win Intel achievement award

Every year Intel Ireland recognises and acknowledges outstanding women in our workforce through the presentation of the Women’s Achievement Awards.

The recipients of the awards each year come from all areas of Intel’s business operations in Ireland. The awardees are nominated by their organisations for having delivered a significant and measurable impact to Intel’s business and reputation. They embody the future direction of Intel, they role model Intel Values, and are themselves role-models to those around them.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to Intel’s values and instrumental in driving innovation and delivering strong business growth. Through our 2030 goals, we are committed to advancing the representation of women and underrepresented minorities in leadership and technical positions at Intel, advancing accessibility, and embedding inclusive leadership practices in our culture and across our business.

The Women’s Achievement award recipient’s join a long line of Irish women making their mark in Intel which includes the first Irish female Vice President Ann Kelleher, who is now executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel Corporation and Ireland based Ann-Marie Holmes who is the Co General Manager of Intel Worldwide Semiconductor Manufacturing and Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Operations Group.

This year 11 women were selected as achievement awards winners including:

Sophie Lennon – Network Platforms Group

Sophie, a Program Manager at Intel who hails from Co. Clare, builds close working relationships, works across organisational boundaries and role models a One Intel tenacious, fearless and resilient approach to execution. In addition to her project management role, Sophie is active member of the Women in Intel (WIN) group – in fact, she herself was one of the earliest WIN scholars and hence, she pays it forward by leading the local Intern program. Through her active mentorship and advocacy of those interns, she has played a vital role in ensuring the interns are successfully integrated in a very inclusive way.

Adrienne Allan – Corporate Services

Adrienne is originally from Scotland but moved a number of years ago to Ennis, Co. Clare. Adrienne has developed deep technical knowledge in managing the business continuity plan for our bulk gas systems at Intel. Adrienne has looked for innovative ways to speed up qualifications and meet customer needs and has worked with her peers across the Intel virtual factory network to implement innovate changes in her functional area. These changes have helped create first of their kind efficiencies that will be implemented on future Intel construction projects.

Congratulations to each of the winners!