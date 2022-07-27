Edwards to produce components at Shannon site

Edwards Lifesciences has confirmed it has begun renovations to convert its existing Shannon facility into a manufacturing centre to produce components that are an integral part of Edwards’ life-saving transcatheter heart valves.

“The expanded capability at our Shannon facility demonstrates that our operations in Ireland are a key enabler for Edwards to continue helping patients across the globe,” says Andrew Walls, Edwards’ general manager for its manufacturing facilities in Ireland.

Edwards established its operations in Shannon in 2018, and officially opened its plant in Limerick in October. At that time, Edwards announced that it will employ up to 850 people in the region by 2025. The Limerick plant manufactures transcatheter therapies to repair or replace damaged heart valves, enabling patients to live longer, healthier lives.

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.