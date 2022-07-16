Orange Forest Fire Warning issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk.
Met Éireann has already issued a Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for the country from this weekend.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued the following advice:
Do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land
Dispose of smoking materials responsibly
Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires
Gather everybody and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of fire
Call 999 or 112 to report a fire
This warning remains in place until midday, Wednesday, July 20. https://t.co/QAigyK1NAI
— Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) July 15, 2022