Orange Forest Fire Warning issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk.

Met Éireann has already issued a Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for the country from this weekend.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued the following advice:

Do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land

Dispose of smoking materials responsibly

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires

Gather everybody and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of fire

Call 999 or 112 to report a fire