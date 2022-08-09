East Clare filmmaker for Wexford festival

East Clare resident Hilary Dully is to make a key contribution to the Write By The Sea 2022 Literary Festival in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford this coming September.

Hillary will be a much-anticipated presence at the festival when she adds her invaluable experience to a talk entitled Wexford Women of The Revolution.

A documentary filmmaker, film teacher and writer, Ms Dully has a family connection with Marie Comerford, a staunch Irish Republican from Wexford who witnessed key events during the 1916-23 and was an active supporter of Cumann na mBan. Dully’s film work has been shown on RTÉ, Channel Four, TG4 and at a number of international festivals. She lives with her family in East Clare.

This year, Write By The Sea runs from Friday, September 23rd to Sunday September 25th. It will be officially opened by keynote speaker Professor Kevin Rafter, Chair of The Arts Council, at 18.00 on Friday, September 23. Other key contributors already confirmed include Claire Keegan, Roddy Doyle, Martina Devlin, Liz Nugent, Manchan Magan and Lucy Caldwell.

As Lucy Moore, Chair of Write By The Sea explains, “It’s been said that one of the key reasons for the success of Write By The Sea is that we annually attract a stimulating mix of local, national and international authors. So it’s very exciting to have such respected figures as Hilary Dully in this year’s programme, our first almost fully live event since The Pandemic.”

For full details of the Write By The Sea 2022 programme and booking procedure, go to www.writebythesea.ie