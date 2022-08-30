Ennis Camera Club exhibition at Clare Museum

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with the Clare Museum is delighted to present ‘A Collective Vision: Images by Members of Ennis Camera Club’.

Ennis Camera Club is based in Ennis, County Clare. Its members and visitors, from beginners to advanced, share a love for photography, and a determination to continually learn and improve.

Meetings are held fortnightly in the award-winning Power’s Pub in Clarecastle and activities include group outings, guest speakers, workshops and competitions.

The club aims to be a social club as well as a forum for learning and after meetings formally end, members are encouraged to stick around and socialise.

The club is affiliated to both the Southern Association of Camera Clubs (SACC) and the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF). Many members are also members of the Royal Photographic Society.

This free exhibition runs until September 16th and everyone is welcome.