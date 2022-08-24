Ennistymon Book Town Festival returns

The town of Ennistymon will once again become a Book Town for the weekend of the 27th and 28th August, with every available space taken over by booksellers and writers.

The festival, now in its 11th year, always attracts large crowds, with booksellers and book-lovers coming from every corner of Ireland. On offer at stalls and shops will be new, used and antiquarian books, fiction and nonfiction, for all age groups, including rare County Clare items, GAA histories, children’s books, and literary and light reads. Writers will talk about their work at the launches across the weekend.

Programme:

Bookshops open Saturday and Sunday 10–5 at venues throughout the town.

Saturday 27th, Ennistymon Library, 10.30–12.30, Jayne Shor will facilitate a Word-scaping workshop – a guided exploration in gathering ideas and thoughts from our environs, to shape, craft and sculpt into short poems and prose. Contact Jayne on 089 221 3017.

Saturday 27th, 2 pm Salmon Bookshop Garden, The Man in the Big House, Eddie Lenihan.

The Art of Place: People and Landscapes of County Clare, Eds Peadar King and Anne Jones. Participants Peadar King, Jessie Lendennie, Sarah Clancy and Michael McGaughan.

Sunday 28th, 2 pm Salmon Bookshop Garden, Launch of Sue Hubbard’s Swimming to Albania, and readings by Salmon poets.

For more information contact John Heddon 086 406 1049.