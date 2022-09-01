Six from Clare recognised at Gaisce awards

Gaisce – The President’s Award celebrated eight special young people achieving their Award at a ceremony held in the Hunt Museum in Limerick.

Congratulations to Fatema, Rokaya, Aya, Mahmoud, Ammar, Basima, Areej, and Aliza! Of the 8 young people, 6 of them are currently living in Clare.

Cllr. Olivia O’Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, opened the ceremony by welcoming awardees to Limerick and the Hunt Museum. She spoke proudly to the awardees for completing the Gaisce challenge, set by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

“It cannot have been easy for many of you but you have shown true grit and determination. Attributes that will no doubt stand to you as you continue on your path to adulthood,” Cllr. Olivia O’Sullivan.

Gaisce’s CEO, Yvonne McKenna was next to congratulate the awardees by highlighting the journey they’ve made to complete their award, which was no easy task.

“We know, and you know, how hard it is. It takes time, work and commitment to complete your award and you did it, all while balancing everything else you’re doing in life. You each have your own inspiring Gaisce story now and I encourage you all to tell it.” – Yvonne McKenna.

After the speech, Yvonne and the Councillor presented each awardee with a medal and certificate.

Awardees got involved with Gaisce through their Wavelength programme, which supports young people who are seeking asylum or have refugee status in Ireland with the opportunity to participate in Gaisce. In order to complete their Gaisce Award, each recipient set and achieved their own goals across challenge areas that include personal skill, physical activity, community involvement, and a team adventure journey. Participation in Gaisce aims to encourage the personal development of young people by building confidence, and connections and getting involved in their local community.

Mary Fitzgerald, Ruth Carr, and Siobhán Hickey, the President’s Award Leaders (PALs) who delivered the Gaisce programme to the participants were also celebrated at the ceremony for their positive encouragement and commitment to helping young people on the self-development journey.

Gaisce Award Partners (GAP) who delivered the Gaisce programme to the awardees were Shannon Family Resource Centre (Respond Resettlement Services), St Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon and KASI (Killarney Immigrant Support Centre).

For more information visit the Gaisce website or contact by email.