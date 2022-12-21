AAG offering careers in aviation as operation expands

Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) is urging people to give themselves the gift of a new career this Christmas and New Year – as the company expands its operations and workforce.

AAG earlier this year acquired the former Lufthansa Technik Shannon business, enabling it to broaden its operations and services – and significantly grow its team at its Mid-West headquarters.

With exciting new roles on offer across a range of key areas, AAG has set up a Christmas Careers Hotline for foreign-based Irish aviation professionals who are home for Christmas and considering a permanent move, or people keen to trade life in a big city, such as Dublin, for a new adventure living on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

The company has a wide range of open positions and is looking to add talent to its team ahead to what promises to be a brisk year for the business in 2023.

AAG has set up a dedicated festive season Careers Hotline which can be reached on 087 384 3438.

A healthy workplace culture and opportunities for career development are the hallmarks of life at AAG, while its base along the Wild Atlantic Way provides the ideal setting for those looking to strike the perfect work-life balance.

According to AAG Chief People Officer Anthony Brennan, there has never been a better time to build a lasting career in the aviation business – one of the most dynamic industries in the world.

Commenting, he said: “We’re saying to people who might be home for Christmas, ‘Why not stay for a career?’ Or to those who may have similar aviation-centred roles in an international location, ‘Have you considered a new adventure in Ireland?’

“It’s an exciting time for the business which is on a growth trajectory and looking to bring in talented people. AAG is a great fit for people who enjoy a great team culture and working conditions that are fair, flexible and manageable.

“At AAG, we invest in our people through continuous development. As well as getting to live in a stunning location on Ireland’s breath-taking Wild Atlantic Way, AAG gives people the time and space to really ‘take-off’ and fulfill their career aspirations in a nurturing environment.”

AAG is recruiting aircraft mechanics, sheet metal workers, engineering officers, composite shop technicians, licensed inspectors – B1 and B2, a safety manager as well as roles in human resources and back office support areas.

AAG Chief Executive Officer Shane O’Neill said: “Over the last couple of years Atlantic Aviation Group has been on an incredible growth journey, the highlight of which has been the expansion of our services in Shannon and the UK. We are proud of our growth and our success to date, employing over 700 people between our bases in Shannon and Brize Norton. People are at the heart of how we do business and we are committed to not only growing our business, but growing the skills of our people through learning and development.”