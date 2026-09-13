Ei Electronics acquires Limerick-based company

Ei Electronics today announced the acquisition of Limerick-based Company CUBE, an award winning and leading provider of design, print and packaging solutions.

From its modern 20,000ft2 Limerick Operation CUBE serves a network of high value clients throughout Ireland spanning Electronics, Medtech, Government, Food & Beverage and the Hospitality sectors.

Commenting on the Acquisition Ei Electronics CEO Leo Clancy said “This is a significant development for the Ei Electronics Group. CUBE has been a key trusted partner for many years and the culture created by Brendan, TJ and their team is a great fit to the Ei values of Quality, Service and Innovation”.

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Speaking following the announcement, CUBE Sales Director TJ Ryan acknowledged the significance of the acquisition and the future potential for CUBE; “This is a very positive development for CUBE and for our employees. We have worked closely with EI Electronics for many years and share a common focus on quality, service and continuous improvement. Becoming part of the EI Electronics group provides a strong platform for future growth and investment while maintaining the values and customer focus that have made CUBE successful. We look forward to building on our achievements and continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

Brendan Ring, CUBE’s Founder said; “For me, this is a very proud moment. CUBE has been central to my life for 30 years, and I am immensely proud of what we have built together. That success reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers and the support of our suppliers and partners. I am especially grateful to Terry and my family for their encouragement throughout that journey. It was important to me that CUBE’s next chapter be with an organisation that understands our business, respects our people and shares our ambition. I believe EI Electronics is the right home to support the company’s continued growth and development.

While stepping away marks a significant change for me personally, I do so with pride and confidence in CUBE’s future. I look forward to seeing the company and its people continue to thrive.”

Commenting further Leo Clancy said; “Following this acquisition CUBE will continue to operate as an independent entity within the wider Ei Group, continuing to provide world-class services for CUBE’s valued customers. We are committed to supporting Cube’s strong Management Team to further grow and strengthen the business.”

Ei Electronics, with annual turnover in excess of €400m, is an acknowledged global leader in the design and manufacture of Home Life Safety Solutions for the Connected Home. Employing over 1,250 people worldwide, the Company is headquartered in Shannon, Ireland, where all key R&D, Manufacturing and Commercial functions are co-located. 100% of global manufacturing is undertaken at the Shannon facility.

Overseas subsidiaries are located in the UK, Germany, France, Poland, Australia, and the USA. Further sales are facilitated through a network of Distribution Partners Worldwide. The Company’s success is based on a culture of Quality, Service and Innovation. R&D is the lifeblood of its business, with sensor technologies at the core of its product advancement. As a global leader in its industry Ei Electronics is now at the forefront of emerging Cloud-based “Connected Home” and IoT developments.

CUBE was acquired by Limerick entrepreneur Brendan Ring and two former directors in 1996. An Industrial Engineer by profession, Brendan assumed full ownership of the business in 2010.

In the years since, CUBE has transformed into one of Ireland’s leading print, packaging and value-added supply chain solutions providers. The company expanded beyond its traditional print offering to provide a range of specialist services to multinational and indigenous customers operating across the medical device, healthcare, manufacturing and technology sectors. CUBE has developed a reputation for quality, responsiveness and innovation, supporting customers with critical print and packaging, inventory management and fulfilment requirements.

Throughout this period, CUBE has continually invested in its people, technology, quality systems and facilities to remain at the forefront of the print and packaging industry. Today, the company operates from a modern production, warehousing and office facility in Limerick and employs a highly skilled team dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to its customers.