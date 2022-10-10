Vitalograph to create 72 new jobs in Ennis

Vitalograph Ireland to create 72 new jobs in Ennis with the purchase of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre from Clare County Council.

Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 have announced the sale of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre building to Vitalograph Ireland for the development of its new Clinical Trials Services Centre of Excellence.

- Advertisement -

Vitalograph, which produces respiratory diagnostic devices, previously announced a €10 million expansion and the addition of 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick earlier this year.

The announcement in April has been followed up this week with the proposed purchase of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre which will enable the creation of 72 new jobs in Ennis over the next 18 months, bringing the total County Clare headcount up to 310 by 2024

Clare County Council had originally bought the building to refurbish as a touchdown space for multi-national companies locating in the region. Planning permission was received for the development of an Enterprise and Innovation centre in May 2022. After it was established in 2021, Ennis 2040 DAC was tasked with the development of the new centre as part of its first wave of projects.

Last July, Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 sought expressions of interest from companies in the high-tech sector with the aim of boosting the technology sector in Ennis and increasing exports from the region.

Vitalograph Ireland’s expression of interest was selected due to the scale and quality of employment, programme for delivery and the benefit to the local economy.

Ennis 2040 DAC was launched in October 2021 to create a platform for investment-ready projects at strategic locations in the town and its environs. This is the first project to be delivered through its partnerships with Clare County Council.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “It is great news for Ennis and County Clare when companies like Vitalograph continue to grow and expand their investment in the region. I welcome their commitment to Clare and wish them continued success.”

Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, welcomed “the news that Vitalograph, a long-established Ennis-based indigenous employer, is to expand its investment with the acquisition of this Ballymaley site, contributing to the economy of Ennis and County Clare with the addition of 72 new highly skilled jobs at this intended centre of excellence. A strong vote of confidence in Ennis and County Clare going forward.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “It is an endorsement of the town and the workforce in County Clare that Vitalograph has announced further investment and chosen to locate its Centre of Excellence in Ennis. It is very positive to see our investment in the set-up of the Ennis 2040 DAC delivering real economic benefits for the town in its first year.”

Frank Keane, CEO, Vitalograph Ireland, said: “This expansion represents a significant development for our company and Vitalograph’s commitment to its Irish operations as well as the local community in County Clare. The new premises will enable us to support the international growth of our ground-breaking clinical trial solutions. Creating a ‘Centre of Excellence’ here in Ennis reflects the talent and skill that exists in the Vitalograph workforce and will offer many opportunities to people looking to build their careers in this exciting business.”

Liam Conneally, Director of Economic Development, Clare County Council, said: “This is a great example of the public and private sectors working together to build stronger local economies. It is fantastic that Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 have assisted in delivery of such facilities in Ennis. This is a vote of confidence by Vitalograph in the town and region as a base for exporting around the world.”

Gerry Cahill, Chairperson, Ennis 2040 DAC, said: “This is a great start for the Ennis 2040 programme and we are delighted to have been able to assist Clare County Council and Vitalograph in delivering high-quality jobs and growth to County Clare.”

Kevin Corrigan, Chief Operating Officer, Ennis 2040, said: “This new Centre of Excellence exemplifies what can be achieved by Ennis 2040 DAC and Clare County Council in delivering the vision of the Ennis 2040 Economic and Spatial Strategy.”

Vitalograph Ireland is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, developing and manufacturing innovative medical diagnostic devices for all levels of the healthcare sector and delivering full‐service clinical trial solutions to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Vitalograph holds a unique position as the only company globally to offer objective cough monitoring to leading commercial pharmaceutical companies, biotech, and research organisations developing cough therapies that improve the lives of people all over the world.