Ennis student honoured by Accounting Technicians Ireland

Clare student Ben Vallely has been honoured as Accounting Technicians Ireland conferred membership to graduates in Dublin.

School-leavers, those changing career, or looking to get back to work can avail of Accounting Technicians Ireland’s recognised and respected qualifications, which open the door to a rewarding career in accounting.

Qualifications combine professional exams and assessments with practical work experience.

ATI delivers its programmes via a network of partner colleges all over the island of Ireland, and online, and its syllabus is tailored to suit students in both jurisdictions.

Students can study full-time, part-time, online and as apprentices.

Graduates were conferred across three programmes, the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship and the Diploma for Accounting Technicians.