Young Clare talent off to WorldSkills Shanghai

Eoin Dalton, 22, from Lahinch, Co. Clare, is set to represent Ireland on the world stage this month after being selected to compete at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, often referred to as the ‘Skills Olympics’.

Taking place from September 22nd to 27th, WorldSkills Shanghai will bring together more than 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and regions across 64 different skill areas.

Eoin, who will compete in the Cabinet Making category, is one of 16 young Irish competitors selected to represent Team Ireland at the prestigious international competition.

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Before heading to China, Eoin will also be among the Irish talent showcased at WorldSkills Ireland 2026, which returns to RDS Simmonscourt from September 16th to 18th. For a select group of Ireland’s most talented young competitors, the RDS event marks another important milestone on their road to Shanghai.

The three-day event at the RDS will bring together young people from across Ireland to experience the breadth of skills and career opportunities available through apprenticeships, further education and training. The event will feature 31 live national competition finals, alongside interactive Try-A-Skill areas, career and educator zones and inspirational talks.

Speaking on the benefits of the WorldSkills competition, Eoin said “Representing Ireland as its best young cabinet maker will hopefully get me a lot of leverage in the job market. I hope to get a job in a high end workshop after competing. The skills of organisation, time management and quality management will also stick by me for the rest of my career”.

Eoin’s passion for woodworking began at home, where he transformed a shed into a workshop as a teenager, before pursuing the skill professionally and competing internationally in Taiwan.

For Eoin and those competing in Shanghai, the journey began long before stepping onto the international stage, with competitors undertaking intensive preparation and honing their skills against some of the best young talent in Ireland.

Ray English, Chair of WorldSkills Ireland, said “Skills and apprenticeships are fundamental to Ireland’s future. They power our economy, strengthen industry and open doors to rewarding careers. WorldSkills Ireland shows young people that practical and technical skills are not a second choice, they are a first-choice route to success”.

With WorldSkills Ireland taking place just days before the international competition, visitors to the RDS will have the opportunity to see Ireland’s future skilled workforce in action, discover different career pathways and get hands-on with a wide range of skills.

Michael Hourihan, WorldSkills Ireland Technical Delegate, said “The event at the RDS showcases that the future can be very bright for those that choose the apprenticeship route to education and gainful employment”.

For more information, visit www.worldskillsireland.ie.