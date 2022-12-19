Ei Electronics acquires Australian distributor

Shannon based Irish Company Ei Electronics today announced that it has acquired its Sydney Based Australian Distributor Brooks PTY.

Employing 35 people throughout Australia, Brooks is the leading supplier of fire detection products to the residential and commercial sectors in that territory. Founded in 1977 the Brooks name is synonymous with quality and innovation and today the Company occupies a leading position in the market, in particular with key public and community housing associations across all states.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ei CEO Mick Guinee said “We are delighted to be making this announcement. We commenced our relationship with Brooks 30 years ago. In the intervening time both businesses have grown significantly. Our cultures and values were a match from the start and over the last quarter of a century this has been the foundation of a mutually beneficial and highly successful business.”

Brooks Managing Director Cameron Brooks added, “This is a very positive development for Brooks and in many ways a natural evolution for us. Down through the years Ei has delivered best in class European-manufactured product. We in turn have built a first-class sales and distribution network in this region, backed up by an experienced team. I’m confident that this signals the beginning of a new phase of successful growth for Brooks.”

Brooks also supplies its own range of residential panel systems and has a longstanding relationship with Panasonic, as its exclusive technology partner for the Panasonic suite of Commercial Panel solutions. Ei is extremely supportive of and excited to be involved with the Commercial Panel Solutions and looks forward to growing this side of the Brooks business and working with Panasonic.

Mick Guinee added “Another key attraction for Ei is the Brooks Team. Whilst we are acquiring a business, a strong brand, and a loyal customer base, we are also acquiring many years of experience with the committed team that is in place. Our objective is to grow this team, and expand the business with our new generation of cloud-based “Connected Home” and IOT solutions. Its great news for the Brooks team and our existing Australian customers”.

Brooks employs 26 at its Sydney headquarters, with an additional 9 Interstate in sales and support roles. As part of the acquisition Ei plans to maintain and grow the Brooks brand in Australia.

With a turnover in 2022 in excess of €390 million, and 1,250 employees worldwide, Ei Electronics www.eielectronics.com commands a leadership position globally as a manufacturer of residential fire and gas detection products.

Brooks Australia up until this acquisition has been a private, family owned and operated company in existence for over 45 years.

Founder Peter Brooks grew the business from humble beginnings as an electrical contracting company working on the Sydney Opera House. It has grown to what is today, a market leader in dry fire safety systems and solutions.

Over the years Brooks has built an extensive nationwide distribution network and is a recognised leader in the Public Housing sector. In-house R&D provides both hardware and software development, and Brooks has local manufacturing at its Sydney Headquarters. The Company has built longstanding exclusive technology partnerships with not only Ei Electronics the European smoke alarm leader dating back to 1993, but also enjoys a valued partnership with Panasonic since 1985 in the area of commercial and residential fire panel systems.

A complete commitment to provide innovative solutions to both residential and commercial applications underpins its culture and sales and marketing approach. Brooks has many long-term employees that have grown as the company has grown. Cameron Brooks was appointed Manager Director in 2004, he and the Brooks employees know and synergise with the Ei cultural commitment to quality, service and innovation.

Many staff have 15+ years’ service with Brooks. The Company employs 26 at its Sydney Headquarters, with an additional 9 in sales and support roles in Qld, WA, Vic and SA.