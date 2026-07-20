Clare accountancy student among world’s best

Callum McNamara, from Newmarket-on-Fergus, has reason to celebrate after ranking amongst the best in Ireland and the world in his accountancy exams.

An Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) student at Dublin-based online college, Accountancy School, Callum finished first in Ireland and third in the world in his Strategic Business Reporting exam. In addition, he also ranked first in Ireland and sixth globally in Advanced Financial Management.

Viewing his results in context, of the worldwide number of 500,000 ACCA students, approximately 8,000 of whom study in Ireland, Callum was among 28 fellow Accountancy School students to finish first in Ireland. All were recognised for their achievements at a ceremony in Dublin recently.

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Congratulating him on his results, Accountancy School managing director, Dave O’Donoghue said “ACCA is a globally recognised accountancy qualification, and the key to a hugely rewarding career in accountancy and financial management, here in Ireland and internationally.

“At a time when employers worldwide are actively seeking qualified accounting talent, ACCA trainees, affiliates and members continue to benefit from strong demand for their skills and excellent career prospects,” O’Donoghue added.

Further information at www.accountancyschool.com