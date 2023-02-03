Recall of some Western Brand raw chicken products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today advises that a precautionary extended food recall is underway by Western Brand of a number of specific raw chicken products due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI has warned consumers not to eat the affected chicken products.

“If anyone has any of the affected chicken product at home, we are advising them not to eat it. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of human illness linked to this investigation. Just as a reminder to consumers, raw chicken should always be handled hygienically to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat food and raw chicken should never be washed. Always wash your hands after handling it and always wash any utensils you’ve used to prepare it. Raw chicken should always be cooked thoroughly before eating it.”

- Advertisement -

The FSAI is liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in its ongoing investigation into broiler flocks and additional testing continues.

This recall is linked to the ongoing investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine into incidences of Salmonella infection in a number of broiler flocks. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of human illness linked to this investigation. The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the affected chicken products at home not to eat them.