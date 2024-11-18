Irish bookshops a vital part of cultural and social landscape

Bookselling Ireland, the committee of Irish members of the Booksellers Association of the UK and Ireland, which represents the vast majority of Irish bookshops including both chains and independents, has launched the results of a new report about the cultural and social impact of Ireland’s bookshops.

The report was launched in Dublin with support from the Minister of State responsible for Business, Employment & Retail, Emer Higgins TD.

The aim of the research project, commissioned by The Booksellers Association of UK & Ireland and Bookselling Ireland, was to determine how Irish bookshops (both independents and chains) enrich the cultural and social lives of their communities, as well as identifying enablers and barriers, so that this contribution can be strengthened across the bookselling cohort. Central to that is maximising the opportunities for communities in every part of the country to experience, enjoy and celebrate culture.

The key findings of the report include;

83% of Irish bookshops run activities such as author readings / books clubs in their local community

94% of Ireland’s bookshops sell Irish language titles while 30% support Irish language events and festivals in their local communities

An estimated 75,000 people attend bookshop events in Ireland each year

54% of bookshops organise 10 or more events a year

Just over 1 in every 2 Irish bookshops host events instore for local schools in their area

46% organise storytime / storytelling events for children while 35% run book clubs / reading clubs for children

67% of Irish bookshops support local charities in their area while 64% support local libraries

The survey also explored the barriers and the enablers to the range of activities and events delivered by bookshops. It revealed that the cost of running events and activities is overwhelmingly borne by bookshops or by members of their local communities. Some further key findings include;

79% of bookshops would be encouraged to run more events and activities if the government provided additional support perhaps with a business rates relief scheme for community engagement

79% saw grants /public funding as a vital source for enabling them to sustain and expand their wider role in the community

Additional support is also sought from publishers with 78% of bookshops stating they would like to see more support from publishers to host events

53% would like more ready and flexible ways to collaborate with arts bodies / centres, locally and nationally

Speaking at the report launch, Minister of State Emer Higgins TD, said, “I am delighted to be a part of this launch today and I welcome this report from Bookselling Ireland which showcases the huge cultural impact bookshops throughout the country have in their local communities. The report demonstrates how bookshops contribute to so many different aspects of culture, from supporting the Irish language to encouraging children to expand their love of reading. We are very lucky to have bookshops in almost every town and village in Ireland and we should continue to support them to ensure their continued success going forward.”

Commenting on the report, Dawn Behan, Chair of Bookselling Ireland, said, “We have been delighted to work on this major research piece, and I’d like to thank our researcher, Howard Davies, who embraced the project with rigour and dedication. It’s really quite moving to read some of the case studies, and to know that our members are making real and meaningful contributions to the events, children’s, literary, reading and writing landscapes across Ireland. I’d like to congratulate our bookseller members for the passion and dedication they bring to their jobs and their shops, and their towns, villages and cities throughout the country. They are the hard-working engine of the book industry, and we are glad to be able to shine a light on all their achievements.”

Meryl Halls, MD, Booksellers Association of the UK & Ireland, commented, “This report is a huge testament to the creativity, generosity, entrepreneurship and hard work of Ireland’s bookshops. It lays out in inspiring detail the range of events run by bookshops, the energetic and innovative ways in which bookshops connect with their customers, their communities & their commercial and cultural partners across the country. We will use this report and its findings to demonstrate & illustrate their hard work & to advocate for support for bookshops from the industry, the government and from consumers themselves.”

For further information and to view the full report log onto https://booksellers.org.uk/industryinfo/industryinfo/Ireland-Cultural-Report