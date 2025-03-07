‘Archaeology of Caves in the Burren’ lecture at Clare Museum

Clare Museum’s Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 7.30pm, with a talk by Dr Marion Dowd entitled ‘The Archaeology of Caves in the Burren’.

Dr Marion Dowd has been a Lecturer of Archaeology at ATU (formerly IT Sligo) since 2005. Her research over the past 25 years has focused on how people have engaged with caves in Ireland over the past 10,000 years. She is also interested in the intersection between archaeology and folklore, and the use of caves as dugouts during the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Marion is author or editor of seven books and has published extensively in national and international journals. She has excavated numerous caves around Ireland, notably Moneen Cave, Poulbaun Cave and Glencurran Cave in the Burren.

The talk begins at 7:30pm and admission is free of charge.

While entry is free, there is likely to be a high level of interest in the talk, so those attending are asked to book a seat in advance by emailing claremuseum@clarecoco.ie.

Telephone bookings will not be accepted.

The Lecture Series will continue at Clare Museum on the second Wednesday of each month, until May 2025.