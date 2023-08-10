Art and storytelling events in Ennis

Two exciting events uniting art and storytelling are taking place in Ennis on 12th August as part of Marie Connole’s ‘Dúlamán na Farraige’ art exhibition in the Clare Museum.

The first event sees a Poster Launch and the official opening of the art exhibition. The poster, entitled ‘Seaweeds of Clare’, created by Marie Connole was specially commissioned by Creative Ireland to highlight biodiversity in our waters. This educational poster identifies different types of seaweed from the Clare coast.

To create the work the artist walked along the shores in early summer documenting various seaweeds including kelp, wrack and dulse. Copies of the poster will be displayed in libraries throughout Clare from this weekend onwards. The Poster and Opening are both free events starting at 11am in the Clare Museum. All are welcome to join us for refreshments and a short talk by the artist.

At 12pm, master Seanchaí/Storyteller Eddie Lenihan will deliver a fascinating storytelling event in an intimate, atmospheric setting within the Temple Gate, directly across from the Clare Museum.

Eddie will recount intriguing tales and stories associated with the sea, seaweed and sea creatures from the west coast of Ireland. This is proving a popular event and a limited number of tickets can be booked on http://www.eventbrite.ie. Suitable for 10 years +. Meet Eddie and purchase books following the talk in the Clare Museum.

These events are organised by artist Marie Connole. This exhibition has been kindly supported by Clare Arts Office, Clare Local Area Grant Scheme and the poster commissioned by Creative Ireland.

More information from Insta: Marieconnole.art and www.marieconnole.com

Meet the artist in the Clare Museum on 12th August at 11 am for the official opening and launch of an educational poster, entitled ‘Seaweeds of Clare’ which has been specially commissioned by Creative Ireland. Free event, all welcome.

‘Dúlamán na Farraige Storytelling Event with Eddie Lenihan’ will take place at 12pm on 12th August in the Temple Gate Hotel.

Seating is limited so please book from www.eventbrite.ie