Gene’s Summer Exhibition at Cultúrlann Sweeney

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee, is delighted to present ‘Happiness Blooms from Within,’ an exhibition of artwork by Gene Clohessy.

Gene is from Limerick but has been living in Doonbeg for many years now. She has always had a flair for fine art and crafts and in 2018 set up her own home studio called ‘Doonbeg Creative Arts Studio’ to which she received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Gene’s skills are broad and she works in a variety of fine art and craft mediums, including acrylics, watercolours, oils, needle felting, photography and jewellery making. She is continually renewing her practice and the forms that she uses to express her ideas. More recently Gene has worked as a part-time tutor for the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and has completed several projects under the Arts-in-Education BLAST Residency Programme.

Gene will exhibit her fourth solo exhibition until 25th August in Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery in Kilkee. Again, in this show, Gene presents colourful, fun and exuberant art works.