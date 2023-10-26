Réaltbhuíonta exhibition at Burren College of Art

Réaltbhuíonta (Constellations) presents recent work by studio faculty at Burren College of Art in North Clare.

As practicing artists, faculty who lecture in the college’s studio programmes are active in research across a number of platforms, utilising multiple forms of artistic practice as modes of engagement with a diverse range of research projects.

Investigating place, ecologies and politics, such practices when brought together form a constellation, a distributed and evolving map that provides a space for critical reflection on the interconnected worlds we currently inhabit.

The exhibition will run at The Gallery at the Burren College of Art until November 24th.

An opening reception for the event will be hosted this evening (Thursday) between 6.00 and 8.00pm. (H91 H299)

*Gallery Hours: Monday – Friday 9:30am – 5:00pm

Featured Artists:

Miriam de Búrca

Tom Flanagan

Eileen Hutton

Conor McGrady

Áine Phillips

Ruby Wallis

