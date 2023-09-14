Shannon student wins LSAD/TUS Global Travel Award

Fine Art Student Asha Murray has been named the first ever recipient of the TUS Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) Global Travel Award, worth €5,000.

The inaugural award ceremony was held on the Technological University of the Shannon’s Clare Street Limerick Campus on Tuesday evening as part of the inaugural Masters in Fine Art Exhibition reception.

Mike Fitzpatrick Dean Limerick School of Art and Design and Director of Cultural Engagement, TUS said, “The Global Travel Award, which is worth €5,000, was open to all of those graduating from our BA in Fine Art in 2023 and will be awarded annually for the next three years. We are delighted that this generous philanthropic funding has been made available for our students with support from The Ireland Funds. LSAD is honoured to be the only Art School in Ireland to offer such a prestigious travel award.”

As the first ever winner of the award Asha, who is from Shannon, Co Clare plans to use the funding to enrol in a master class in Berlin, and complete internships in some of the most recognised art galleries in the world.

Asha said, “This award will allow me to continue to achieve the goals I have set out for myself after leaving LSAD and to support me to reach them; whilst also giving me the confidence that I can make a place for myself in a global sense with this important stepping stone.”

The moving images artist hopes to enrol in a film course or workshop in Berlin. “The course I have chosen is a ‘Master Class in Experimental and Personal Filmmaking by Rouzbeh Rashidi’ – an experimental film maker and artist I admire. This course is so exciting to me as my practice is strongly routed in experimental film, moving image visuals and colour. In my final year in LSAD I also began exploring the elements of sound and installation within my experimental films.”

Asha also plans to intern in a gallery and learn about curating. “I want to be an advocate for how my work is represented within a space. The award will help cover the cost of travel and living while interning in galleries such as Tate Modern; Esther Schipper Gallery Berlin; KW Studios Berlin, Exgirlfriend Gallery Berlin and seeking mentorship from artists she admires.

Asha was one of four students, including Eoghan O’Kelly, Sean Cahill and Conor Hayes shortlisted for the LSAD Global Travel award. In order to enter for the Award, BA Fine Art Students of 2023 prepared an online submission package with images of their work and provided a statement outlining the purpose for which they are seeking this award, the value, importance and/or novelty of their work and how this award will assist with their creative development.

The Award winner was selected by a highly respected panel of artists and curators including Amanda Coogan (Artist), Aoife Ruane (Curator & Director Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda) Paul McAree (Curator, Lismore Castle Arts) and chaired by Patrick Murphy (Director Royal Hibernian Academy). The winner was announced by Matt Packer Director of EVA.