Celebrity chef Dale Pinnock set to create a stir in Ennis

TV presenter and best-selling author Dale Pinnock, will be coming to Eva’s Cafe in conjunction with Meanwell Wholefoods, in Ennis, on June 15th to dish up his top tips for simple healthy eating.

Also known, as The Medicinal Chef, Dale will show how easy it is to create a range of simple and tasty meals, and help people reap the health benefits from nutritious dishes in his Healthy Eating Made Simple Tour across Ireland. He’ll talk through the key nutrients to support good health.

Dale, author of 19 Sunday Times best-selling books, will carry out a combination of talks and live cookery demonstration using wholesome foods, such as vegetables, legumes, healthy fats, as alternatives to convenience foods which are often processed and lack nutrients the body needs.

Store owner Roy Power said: “We are so excited to have Dale at our health store and share his wealth of nutritional knowledge and tips for long-term wellness. Dale is a great ambassador for eating well for life, particularly using easily accessible ingredients available at wellness stores.

“We’re always keen to share knowledge at Meanwell and this event is a great way for people to learn about foods, vitamins and supplements that can keep you focused and fueled all day long. It’s also going to be a fun-packed evening! I’d urge people to book their ticket in advance to avoid disappointment.”

Dale said: “Nutrition and health have become popular culture and with that, fads, fashion and commercial interests have made something so simple, seem so complex. So I felt it’s about time we turned things around and made healthy eating simple again.”

The Healthy Made Eating Tour is being brought to Ireland by ethical vitamin company Viridian Nutrition.

The evening starts at 6pm. Tickets cost 5 Euros and are available at Meanwell health store. For more information visit www.meanwell.life