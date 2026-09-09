Bugatti Chiron Sport confirmed for Cannonball Ireland

The countdown is officially on! Cannonball Ireland returns this weekend, Friday September 11th to Sunday September 13th, and this year there is an extraordinary new addition to the line-up – a Bugatti Chiron Sport will take part in Cannonball for the first time ever.

One of the rarest and most spectacular hypercars in the world, the Bugatti Chiron Sport boasts an incredible 1,500hp quad-turbocharged W16 engine and a full exposed carbon-fibre exterior. The arrival of the Chiron is expected to be a major attraction for the more than 250,000 spectators expected along the Cannonball route over the three-day event.

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Now firmly established as Europe’s largest organised road trip, Cannonball will once again bring an incredible convoy of supercars, colourful characters, music, entertainment and festival atmosphere to towns and cities across Ireland. The Chiron will headline an extraordinary line-up of supercars taking part this year, with Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Aston Martins, Porsches, Bentleys and many more joining the colourful Cannonball convoy. At the official stops and finish lines throughout the weekend, spectators will have the opportunity to get up close to some of the world’s most spectacular cars, meet the Cannonball crews and soak up the unique festival atmosphere.

Founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon, Cannonball has grown into one of Ireland’s most spectacular annual motoring events and provides a significant boost to the local economy in each of its host towns. With 450 participants, crew and over 250,000 spectators requiring accommodation, food, fuel and other services, Cannonball is estimated to generate an economic benefit of approximately €2.5 million for the towns and regions it visits over the course of the weekend.

The action begins on Friday September 11th at The Johnstown Estate in Enfield, before the convoy travels to The K Club in Straffan for lunch, followed by a fuel stop at Circle K M9 Kilcullen at approximately 3.15pm and a spectacular Day One finish in Tullamore at approximately 6pm.

On Saturday September 12th, Cannonball departs Athlone, stopping at Circle K M6 Athlone at approximately 10.30am before travelling west to The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon for lunch. The convoy will regroup at Bunratty at approximately 3.30pm, before arriving into Limerick at approximately 5pm.

On Sunday September 13th, Cannonball leaves Limerick at 11am, travelling to Circle K Fermoy at approximately 12.30pm and onwards to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork for lunch, before the spectacular Cannonball Grand Finale in Kilkenny City at approximately 5.30pm.

Cannonball has already raised more than €2.28 million for Irish children’s charities, and this year the official charity partner is Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland, supporting families whose children are seriously ill and receiving treatment in hospital.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport is part of the exclusive fleet coming into Ireland from Oasis Limousines in the UK. With its unmistakable presence and extraordinary performance, the Chiron offers an opportunity to experience a car that very few people will ever see in person.

Cannonball 2026 is fuelled by Headline Sponsor miles+ from Circle K, with Treacy Solar and McDonald’s as Tour Sponsors. Official partners include Jade Insurance Management, Snap Fitness, Viova Auto, Monster Energy, Karl Goodwin Motors, Task Security Systems and Majestic Ireland Road Trips.

Cannonball Ireland 2026 takes place from Friday September 11th to Sunday September 13th. Spectators are encouraged to come out along the route, enjoy the spectacle and support Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland.