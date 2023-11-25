Milford celebrates 25 years of Light up a Memory

Milford Care Centre would like to announce the milestone 25th anniversary of its key fundraising annual event; ‘Light up a Memory’.

This event is dear to so many people in our community, as we take the time to remember our loved ones who are no longer with us. This special occasion will take place on Sunday, December 3rd at 4.00pm in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, Limerick V94X832.

For the last twenty-five years, Milford Care Centre together with those that have used our service and the wider community, remember our loved ones, by asking you, the community, to sponsor a light on our Memory Tree. This tree is on the grounds of Milford Care Centre and from the light up ceremony 3rd December 2023, these lights will illuminate the tree, lighting up the night sky to remember all your loved ones, until the 1st of January 2024. This event is a heartfelt tribute to the bonds of family, celebrating both the living and those beloved ones who are no longer with us, especially at this special time of year.

- Advertisement -

Mary O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Milford Care Centre, expressed her profound gratitude for the continued support that the ‘Light up a Memory’ event has received, over the years. Last year, approximately 20,000 people were remembered through sponsored lights in their honour. She reflected; “the 25th Anniversary of ‘Light up a Memory’ is a testament to the special place it holds in the hearts of our community”. Mary also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Sr. Norbert Dunne, L.C.M sister, who was the visionary that initiated the ‘Light up a Memory’ fundraiser 25 years ago, leaving behind an incredible legacy that has only grown more meaningful with the passage of time.

Milford Care Centre extends its deepest appreciation to Cook Medical for their invaluable support of the ‘Light up a Memory’ fundraising campaign.

Bill Doherty, Executive Vice President EMEA for Cook Medical, expressed his delight in continuing the partnership with Milford Care Centre to Support Light up a Memory. Cook Medical has a longstanding tradition of contributing to local community initiatives and recognises the unique place that Milford Care Centre holds in the hearts and minds of everyone in the community.

The ‘Light up a Memory’ tree lights are a unique gift whereby a light can be sponsored for a loved one. A specially designed ‘Light up a Memory’ card is also available for each light sponsored; this can be sent to relatives at home or abroad or to the family of a deceased relative or friend. Together, we can keep the spirit of ‘Light up a Memory’ alive for the years to come.

Light Up a Memory’ lights are available to purchase now for just €5 online or by calling the Fundraising department at Milford Care Centre on 061 485859.

Milford Care Centre extends an open invitation to all, and asks you to join us on the 3rd of December, in person or in your thoughts, as we come together to celebrate 25 years of ‘Light up a Memory’ and continue to shine a light on the memories of our loved ones. Your participation and support will help us make this year’s event as memorable and heartwarming as ever.