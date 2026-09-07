Motorsport Star Dunne Launches Cannonball Charity Partnership

Irish motorsport star Alex Dunne joined Cannonball Ireland to officially announce Ronald McDonald House as the charity partner for Cannonball 2026, which takes place from September 11th to 13th.

Dunne was pictured alongside one of Cannonball’s show-stopping supercars, a striking orange Lamborghini Aventador, bringing some unmistakable Cannonball colour and horsepower to the proceedings.

Cannonball will have its official Day 2 lunch stop on Saturday September 12th at 1.30pm at The Falls Hotel in Co Clare where spectators can view the cars. Cannonball brings together more than 200 of the world’s most extraordinary supercars, hyper cars, and novelty cars including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati and many more.

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20-year-old Offaly racing driver, Alex Dunne, is one of the most exciting young talents in international motorsport. Currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Rodin Motorsport and a member of the Alpine Academy, Alex has rapidly risen through the international racing ranks and has firmly established himself as one of Ireland’s brightest prospects on the road to Formula 1.

Now, as Cannonball prepares to bring more than 200 supercars, hypercars and novelty cars across Ireland this September, Alex is lending his support to the event’s most important mission – raising funds for Ronald McDonald House and the families it supports. Cannonball has already raised an incredible €2,281,871 for Irish children’s charities, and this year the event will raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.

When a child is seriously ill and receiving treatment far from home, Ronald McDonald House provides families with somewhere to stay close to their child for as long as they need it. Since opening its House in November 2004, Ronald McDonald House has provided care and support to 5,413 families and provided over 117,000 nights of accommodation

Cannonball 2026 Route

The Cannonball adventure begins on Thursday, September 10th, when drivers arrive at The Johnstown Estate, Enfield, for registration. From approximately 7pm, spectators will have the opportunity to see the spectacular collection of cars arriving ahead of the official start.

On Friday, September 11th, following the official safety briefing, the convoy will leave The Johnstown Estate at approximately 11am, travelling past Enniskerry and through Ireland’s Ancient East before arriving at The K Club, Straffan, for lunch at 1pm. Following a Circle K fuel stop at M9 Kilcullen at approximately 3.15pm, the convoy will continue through the Midlands before arriving at the first finish line in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from approximately 6pm.

On Saturday, September 12th, the convoy departs Athlone, regrouping at Circle K M6 Athlone at 10.30am before heading west to The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon, for lunch at 1.30pm. Following an afternoon regroup in Bunratty at 3.30pm, the supercars will arrive into Limerick City from approximately 5pm for another spectacular free family finish-line festival.

The final day, Sunday, September 13th, begins in Limerick, with the cars departing at 11am and travelling to Circle K Fermoy for a fuel stop at 12.30pm before continuing to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork, for lunch at 1.30pm. The Cannonball 2026 grand finale will take place in Kilkenny City, where the first supercars are expected to arrive from approximately 5.30pm. The finish-line celebrations will feature live entertainment, music, giant screens, family attractions, colourful costumes and the electric atmosphere for which Cannonball has become famous.

Cannonball participants themselves are renowned for embracing the fun of the event, arriving in elaborate fancy dress and adding even more colour to the weekend. Spectators are encouraged to join in, with prizes awarded for the best fancy dress costumes.

Founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon, Cannonball delivers an estimated €2.5 million economic benefit to the towns and communities it visits each year while simultaneously raising significant funds for Irish children’s charities. Cannonball 2026 is fuelled by miles+ from Circle K. The Tour Sponsor is Treacy Solar and official partners include McDonald’s, Jade Insurance, Snap Fitness 24/7, Viova, Monster Energy, Karl Goodwin Motors, Task Security Systems, AB Signs and Majestic Ireland Road Trips.

For all Cannonball updates and the full route with detailed google maps and exact roads in and out of towns is available at Cannonball.ie