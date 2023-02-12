Public urged – ‘Don’t Discard, Donate!’

This February, Enable Ireland launched its Spring Clean Campaign for 2023! The national charity for people with disabilities is encouraging the public to show their once-loved items one last act of love and donate them instead of discarding them.

Enable Ireland provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities across the country and their shop on High Street, Ennis helps to raise funds to support these vital services.

Oonagh O’Connor, Commercial Manager at Enable Ireland explains, “Spring is a time of year when people look to declutter their homes and what may no longer have use for you, could be exactly what someone else is looking for. We’re asking people to go through their wardrobes, kitchen presses and chest of drawers and give your unwanted items a second life! By donating your preloved items to Enable Ireland, you are not just supporting our vital services but you are also extending the life cycle of clothing and supporting sustainable fashion. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

Sustainable fashion helps the environment by reducing waste, reusing clothes and recycling what we cannot sell responsibly. Last year, Enable Ireland recycled over 1,600 tonnes of donated clothing through their charity shops, textile banks and warehouse.

The charity can take donations in multiple ways – through their nationwide chain of textile banks, in any TK Maxx store nationwide, directly into any Enable Ireland charity shop. Visit www.enableireland.ie/donationbanks for further information.

Enable Ireland loves to accept donations of clean, good quality clothes, shoes, handbags, accessories, towels, linens, homeware, glassware, collectables, books, loose toys and unwanted gifts. Unfortunately, the charity can not accept donation of electrical items, dirty or soiled items, broken items, mattresses, duvets or pillows due to the high cost of disposal.

Contact the Enable Ireland Ennis shop here