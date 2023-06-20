Tour de Munster gets pedal ready

As participants gear up for the 23rd annual Tour de Munster charity cycle, cycling legend Sean Kelly has officially launched this year’s Tour at Cork’s Field of Dreams.

The 2023 Tour de Munster will take to the road from Thursday, August 10th to Sunday, August 13th and will see over 100 cyclists venture 600km across the six counties of Munster to raise much-needed funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

Since its activation, the charity cycle has raised over €4 million for its beneficiaries and this year’s endeavour aims to once again raise vital funds for DSI Munster branches who became the primary beneficiary of the Tour in 2010. The organisation’s goal is to enable those with Down syndrome to develop, flourish, and live as independently as possible.

- Advertisement -

Established in 2001, Tour de Munster has had a life-changing impact on the lives of countless people through its fundraising efforts. Speaking at the launch, Founder of the Tour Paul Sheridan said, “I am delighted to see so many people here today at the Field of Dreams as we mark the official launch of the 23rd Tour de Munster. I would like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful members and families of Down Syndrome Ireland, and everyone who continues to get behind the Tour, including the many businesses, organisations and of course, the cyclists who help us to make a real difference for those with Down syndrome and their families across Munster.”

Speaking at the launch, James Sheppard, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Clare said, “The tour is fast approaching and we are counting down the weeks until it all kicks off again in August. It’s great to be here in Cork today for the official launch with so many friends and family here to support. We are so grateful to Tour de Munster for their fantastic support every year, the funds raised by the tour play a huge role in enabling our branch to continue providing the necessary supports and services to our members.”

The 2023 Tour de Munster will mark the 18th year that cycling legend Séan Kelly has supported the Tour de Munster. At Sunday’s event Seán spoke of his commitment to the cause, “I have been lucky to meet many wonderful children and adults with Down syndrome through my involvement with Tour de Munster over the past number of years. I look forward to my 18th Tour this August and taking to the road with a great bunch of people. I am a proud supporter of DSI’s Munster branches, whose almost exclusively volunteer-run committees dedicate their time to providing members with indispensable services, facilities and social opportunities which I have witnessed through my involvement with the Tour.”

Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2023.

Munster Rugby is the official charity partner of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster Branches and Tour de Munster.

Tour de Munster 2023 will kick off from the English Market on Thursday the 10th of August, making its way through Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick, Clare and Kerry before returning to the Rebel County on Sunday the 13th.

For more information on the Tour de Munster, visit www.tourdemunster.com, or find it on Facebook @tourdemunster.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, https://www.idonate.ie/event/tdm23.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland, please see www.downsyndrome.ie.