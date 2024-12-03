Seafield sand dune system goes online

Seafield Conservation Forum has launched a new website to boost awareness of biodiversity and its conservation efforts in Seafield.

The new online resource is a one-stop shop of information concerning Seafield’s sand dune system.

As a voluntary led community group, Seafield Conservation Forum wanted to find a way to quickly get accurate information out about its activities. Given the widespread use of smartphones in the Community, developing a mobile responsive website was the obvious route to take.

In announcing the new online resource, Caroline Egan, Co-Moderator of Seafield Conservation Forum said: “Forum members have been kept busy for over 18 months, laying the necessary groundwork to expand sand dune conservation and restoration efforts in Seafield. A lot of this work is unseen and can sometimes be misunderstood. With the new website, we can bring everyone along on the conservation journey with us.

People can follow us on Instagram and Facebook certainly, but the website gives us the space to explain why we are doing what we are doing. Conserving Seafield sand dunes is helping to protect the beaches for everyone’s enjoyment. To be honest, should the sand dunes disappear, so too would the beaches. In the case of Seafield, you can’t have one without the other.”

She went on to add “We get asked a lot of good questions when we are out and about in Seafield. The website provides a practical way to answer these questions. That’s why we have pages on the site dedicated to Conservation, Biodiversity and how the Commonage land works. And for anyone who isn’t familiar with the impact coastal erosion is having, the homepage provides an excellent video from botanist Phoebe O’Brien and some eye-opening aerial photos of the dune system.”

Having received the necessary consent from the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Seafield Conservation Forum will be progressing full steam ahead with its schedule of conservation work in 2025.