Workshop with world famous dancer in Kilkee

Colin Dunne, Irish dancer extraordinaire and former member of Riverdance, will lead a day-long workshop in improvisation for traditional Irish dancers in Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, on Saturday, 4th March.

Sharing aspects of his own practice and vast experience, Colin will guide the participants through a series of tasks and strategies for improvising with movement, sound, and gesture, which will encourage a sense of autonomy, creativity, and deeper connections to music.

The workshop is open to all dancers across the full spectrum of traditional dance styles. There are a small number of places remaining and all dancers aged 16 and above are welcome to attend.

The workshop will run from 11:00am to 5:30pm, offering the small group of participants an intimate opportunity to learn from Colin throughout the day. The workshop fee is €45 and booking can be made through www.clarearts.ie or by calling 065-9060769.

Colin Dunne is a leading figure in the world of traditional Irish dance. Perhaps best known internationally for his performances and choreography in Riverdance and Dancing on Dangerous Ground, he has been working as an independent performer, maker and teacher since 2001.

Dunne’s unique approach to Irish step-dance first came to the attention of contemporary dance audiences after his first solo show, Out of Time, premiered in Ireland in 2008. Out of Time toured internationally until 2016 including performances at Biennale de Lyon, Barbican, London, and Baryshnikov Arts Centre, New York. The New York Times called it “an unprecedented achievement; an Irish Dance performance of emotional and intellectual complexity”.

His most recent solo show, CONCERT, based on the music of Irish fiddle player Tommie Potts, premiered in Paris in 2017. Made with director Sinéad Rushe and sound designer Mel Mercier, CONCERT was awarded the 2018 TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award for Music Collaboration in 2018.

Dunne’s most recent collaboration is with Flemish-Moroccan dancer and choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Session received its World Premiere in Rennes, France, in February 2019 and its Irish Premiere at the Abbey Theatre in May 2019 as part of Dublin Dance Festival. Session toured internationally throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Other notable collaborations/performances include: The Bull (Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre/Michael Keegan Dolan, 2005), Rocio Molina (35 pas à la seconde, Antigel Festival, Geneva, 2012), The Turn (Irish Chamber Orchestra/Linda Buckley 2013), Boris Charmatz/Musée de la danse (20 Dancers for the xx century, Tate Modern Museum, London, 2015), eRikm (What is Ours, Centre National de la Danse, Paris, 2016), Edges of Light (with David Power, Maeve Gilchrist and Tola Custy, commissioned by Music Network Ireland, 2016), and Whitby with Joan Sheehy (Bram Stoker Festival, 2017).

His work as movement director includes: Christ Deliver Us! (Abbey Theatre, 2010, directed by Wayne Jordan), and The Risen People (Abbey Theatre, 2013, directed by Jimmy Fay).

Dunne is based in Limerick, Ireland. He was Artist in Residence at the Irish World Academy, University of Limerick, in 2001 and 2011, and was Traditional Artist in Residence at UCC School of Music in Cork, Ireland, for the year 2017/18.

Awards/Nominations: UK Critics’ Circle Award (nomination), Best Male Dancer (Spotlight Award) 2008 for The Bull; UK Critics’ Circle Award (nomination), Best Male Dancer 2010 for Out of Time; Laurence Olivier Award (nomination), Outstanding Achievement in Dance 2010 for Out of Time; TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award (Ireland) for Best Collaboration for Concert.