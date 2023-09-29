Free ‘Clare Autism Aware’ webinars commence next week

A series of free online training webinars are being offered to community and voluntary groups across Clare as part of the ‘Clare Autism Aware’ programme.

Supported by Clare County Council under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund, Autism Consultant Dr Susan Crawford will host the multi-level, county-wide training programme which is aiming to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorder in the wider community.

The series of four Clare Autism Awareness Webinars commences next Thursday at 8:15pm (05 October) with additional webinars set for 12 October, 19 October and 26 October.

Given that one in every 65 children of school age has an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, the webinar organisers hope the project will have a direct impact on a large number of individuals across County Clare.

Welcoming the initiative, Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said, “The Elected Members were fortunate to take part in the initial training provided by Dr Susan Crawford. I would like to thank her for developing the programme and raising awareness of this condition and I would encourage everybody to take time out of their schedule to take part in the training.”

Dr Susan Crawford, Autism Spectrum Consultant with ‘Get Autism Active’, commented, “I am delighted to support the development and growth of the Clare Autism Aware initiative by Clare County Council. This project will showcase amenities, businesses and community initiatives, engaging and driving the agenda of autism awareness and understanding throughout the county. Clare/Ireland has the potential to be the autism hub of Europe, leading the way in best practice from research, policy and actual real life practice perspectives. All areas of community, sport, education, industry and hospitality can gain and be a part of something real and meaningful within the county, leading the way for the country.”

For more information and registration please visit the dedicated Clare Autism Aware webpage at: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/clareautismaware