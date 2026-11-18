Love, laughter, deception and intrigue collide in Irish National Opera’s fast-moving comedy opera The Bartered Bride when two young lovers attempt to rewrite the rules.

After enjoying full houses and critical acclaim during its first outing, Smetana’s comic opera is back by popular demand and will be in glór Ennis on Saturday 28 November.

Mařenka, sung by Irish soprano Amy Ní Fhearraigh, is a spirited young woman determined to marry for love. Russian-Ukrainian tenor Egor Zhuravskii is Jeník, her devoted but complicated lover. To be together, they need to outwit a meddling matchmaker, sidestep an unwanted marriage contract and survive the arrival of a travelling circus.

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Smetana’s score is a celebration of musical vitality, alive with infectious folk rhythms, dazzling duets and the exhilarating energy of its celebrated overture and dances. In INO’s chamber production, conductor Richard Peirson leads his own dynamic arrangement of Smetana’s score. A cast of eleven singers and five musicians bring the opera’s rich musical and busy theatrical world to life, balancing its exuberant comedy with the emotional stakes of a young couple fighting for the freedom to choose their own future.

The creative team also includes set and lighting designer Ciaran Bagnall, costume designer Joan O’Cleary and choreographer Rebecca Howell.

Sung in English with English surtitles, The Bartered Bride offers an ideal introduction to opera for first-time audiences together with a fresh perspective on a much-loved classic for established opera-goers. With its irresistible melodies and hilarious comedy The Bartered Bride is opera at its most accessible and entertaining.