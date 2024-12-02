Christmas Market in Kilrush on Saturday next

A Christmas Market, hosted by the popular Kilrush Farmer’s Market, will take place in the Square in Kilrush Saturday, 7th December, from 12:00 to 5:00pm.

This year, the organisers are bringing the magic of the season to life with a vibrant and festive celebration. Highlights of the day include:

25 unique stalls featuring local crafts, foods, and gifts.

Adorable alpacas for everyone to meet and enjoy.

Santa arriving in style on a horse-drawn sleigh.

A chance to visit Santa’s Grotto for some Christmas cheer.

Performances by local choirs, filling the square with beautiful carols.

A special raffle will be held in aid of West Clare Cancer, in memory of Eamonn Troy, one of our the local weekly market’s founding members.

There’s something for everyone, and it’s the perfect opportunity to soak up the Christmas atmosphere while supporting local businesses and a wonderful cause.

Check out their Facebook page.