Ennistymon Book Town Festival this weekend

This weekend Ennistymon will again be transformed into a “Booktown” with every available space taken over by booksellers from across Ireland and the UK.

There will be a large number of booksellers offering new and used books, with dealers specialising in, for example, rare and antiquarian books, GAA and local history, and others specialising in art and ephemera. Sellers will set up shop in the town on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Ennistymon’s two permanent bookshops, Banner Books and Salmon Bookshop will be joined by well-known names such as Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop from Galway (with a pop-up shop in Daly’s on Main Street); Foyles in Byrne’s Restaurant; Tall Stories from Kilkenny, Doolin Dinghy from Doolin, Joe Collins Rare Books from Dublin, and Red Books and O’Brien’s from Wexford, will be in the Teach Ceoil. Jim Cooney from Macroom in Cork, local authors and other dealers will be in the Courthouse Gallery.

