Firefighter Juri in training for charity run in full fire kit

An Ennis firefighter is in training for a half-marathon in Limerick which he will run in full fire kit for charity.

Juri Ptitsin, a member of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service based in Ennis, will undertake the effort for the Mary’s Meals charity.

Juri said: “Ireland has 62,000 children living in consistent food poverty. This means they are probably going to bed hungry because their family cannot afford food for them. So I would like to ask you to help me to rise as much as we can together to make sure that every child gets a Christmas pudding on their table.”

- Advertisement -

“On December 4th I will run a half marathon in Co. Limerick in full fire kit. I would really appreciate the public’s support,” Juri said.

Juri’s chosen charity is Mary’s Meals an international movement to set up school feeding projects in communities where poverty and hunger prevent children from gaining an education.

Mary’s Meals is a global movement supported by people from many walks of life and different backgrounds.

The organisation aims to enable people to offer their money, goods, skills, time, or prayer, and through this involvement, provide the most effective help to those suffering the effects of extreme poverty in the world’s poorest communities.