Inaugural Joe Shannon Culinary Competition open for entries

The inaugural Joe Shannon Culinary Competition, established by Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo in partnership with ATU St Angela’s, will take place on 11th March 2025, at St Angela’s College, Lough Gill, Sligo, honouring the memory of the late Joe Shannon.

Joe, a beloved Executive Chef at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Sligo, was a mentor and inspiration to countless culinary professionals. His passion for food, dedication to hospitality, and unwavering kindness left an indelible mark on the industry and beyond.

In addition to his work in professional kitchens, Joe was a well-known media personality, co-hosting the Joe and Georgie unplugged show on Ocean FM and frequently appearing as a guest chef on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM. His engaging presence and ability to connect with audiences made him a beloved figure both on-screen and off, further cementing his legacy in Ireland’s culinary and entertainment industries.

The Joe Shannon Culinary Competition reflects Joe’s love for entertaining, his commitment to culinary excellence, and his boundless generosity. This inaugural competition will bring together chefs of all levels—from seasoned professionals to passionate home cooks—to showcase their talent, creativity, and love for food.

The competition will feature two distinct categories:

The first category is for ‘Hobby Chefs’ and the theme is Entertaining at home. Participants will craft a two-course meal for eight guests, selecting either a starter and main course or main course and dessert. The focus is on flavours, presentation, and the ability to create a memorable dining experience. Criteria for judging will be quality and flavour of dishes, engagement and entertainment value, culinary skills and execution and presentation and overall appeal.

Category two, for ‘Professional Chefs’, is based on The Modern Classic. Professional chefs will work in teams of two to reinterpret a classic dish with a contemporary twist. The two-course meal (main course & vegan dessert) will highlight modern cooking techniques while respecting culinary tradition. Judging follows the World Association of Chef Societies (Worldchefs) guidelines, evaluating technique, innovation, and execution.

The competition will be evaluated by a panel of three esteemed judges, including celebrity chef Neven Maguire and a representative from Cliste Hospitality, with a total prize fund of €5,000 per category up for grabs, generously sponsored by Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo and La Rousse Foods.

1st Place prize is €2,500, 2nd Place is €1,500 and 3rd Place receives €1,000. Winners will be celebrated at a Gala Dinner at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo, where all finalists will be invited to an evening of fine dining and camaraderie.

How to Enter

Application Deadline: February 24, 2025

Selection Announcement: February 28, 2025

Submission Requirements:

Names & contact details

Suggested menu

List of key ingredients

Images of proposed dishes

*Submit via email to Stefan Matz, Group Executive Chef, Cliste Hospitality (s.matz@clistehospitality.ie)

The Joe Shannon Culinary Competition is more than a contest, it is a tribute to a remarkable chef and human being. Whether as a participant or guest, this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of food, friendship, and the incredible legacy of Joe Shannon.