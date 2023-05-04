Wellbeing theme for 2023 Burren Slow Food Festival

The much anticipated annual Burren Slow Food Festival with the timely motto of “Wellbeing and Gut Health” is coming up again at the end of May with a line-up of knowledgeable and inspirational speakers, chefs and food producers.

One of the speakers will be June Curtin from the sea-swimming group of Snámhaí Sásta in Spanish Point who set it up for her own wellness and that of other people in the community.

Pius Murray from “Walking with Pius” will talk passionately about walking and the effects on our wellbeing whilst Sinéad Ní Gháirbhith from the Cheese Press in Ennistymon will show the audience how to make cheese.

- Advertisement -

Carol Gleeson from the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark will expand on GEOfood, a brand that was launched at last year’s festival. Seafood producer Conor Graham from Flaggy Shore Oysters will talk about his oysters which fall into the unique category of GEOfood.

Cookery demonstrations are at the heart of the festival with head chef Peter Jackson from the Roadside Tavern and Ryan Fitzpatrick from Wild Catering at Doolin Cave. Executive Chef Jamie from Hotel Doolin will be exploring the bountiful food options that a 30 mile radius gives them.

The kind and quality of food we eat can determine the state of our health, a fact that Edel Breslin, chef & founder of Oir Tonics, will emphasise with a gut-healing recipe and a summer mocktail.

Apart from these and other speakers, a wonderful display of food products and crafts will be highlighting the bounty of food produced in the Burren and further afield. The organisers strongly advise to “bring shopping bags for the annual Lisdoonvarna Farmers Market”. Kombucha from Hurst Botanicals, young vegetable plants for GIY projects, honey from the Sliabh Aughty, a super-tonic from Oir Tonics, amazing balsamic vinegars from Wildwood Balsamic in Mayo, smoked salmon from the Burren Smokehouse and more will be available for sale.

Wild Catering will be refreshing the festival-goers with barbecued delicacies as well as delicious sweet and savoury treats at the on-site café. The Burren Slow Food Festival ties in with many more activities in the Burren around the subject of wellbeing, be it on a physical or mental level.

The activities are organised by the members of the Burren Ecotourism Network who have planned a very diverse plethora of events like botany walks, yoga on the shore, gardening workshops, spa treatments, picnics in the Burren, sea swims, healthy dinners, live music session and much more.

“May is a great month to come to the Burren”, explained the chair of the Clare Slow Food Convivium, Birgitta Hedin-Curtin. “Between the display of wild flowers and all the festivals and events, there is something interesting for everybody. The motto of the month of May across the board, Wellness and Wellbeing, is of

Ireland’s longest running food festival will take place on Sunday, 21 May in the Pavilion Community Hall in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. It is organised by Slow Food Clare, the Burren Ecotourism Network and the Burren & Cliffs of Moher Geopark.

For more information about the schedule please visit www.slowfoodclare.com.