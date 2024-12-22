Strong demand for more Irish language on Irish media

A Coimisiún na Meán survey has found that approximately nine out of ten people living in the Gaeltacht, and two thirds of those outside the Gaeltacht, would like to see more Irish language content on their TV screens.

The survey was conducted to inform a wider Review, currently underway, of the provision of Irish language services and content across media.

One in five respondents said they found it easy to find content they enjoy in the Irish language on Irish media.

When asked what types of content they would like to see or hear more of in the Irish language, three-quarters (75%) of Gaeltacht audiences wished for more documentary programming, while 69% of the audience nationally are hoping for more music programming. Additionally 95% of Gaeltacht audiences watch TG4 with 89% engaging weekly.

Conducted between June and July 2024, the survey sought the perspectives of approximately 1,200 people from national and Gaeltacht audiences, aged 18+, and examined public engagement, preferences, and perceptions regarding the relevance and effectiveness of Irish language media including television, radio, print media, and online media.

Media Development Commissioner for Coimisiún na Meán, Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: “The results of this survey show the high demand for more Irish language content on all media platforms in Ireland. The results suggest that while there is a large amount of good will towards the Irish language more needs to be done across the media landscape to support speakers of Irish and those who wish to learn the language. Coimisiún na Meán is dedicated to the development of a media landscape that is sustainable, pluralistic and participative, and that reflects and shapes who we are as society. This Irish Language in Media Survey, which is one part of our Review of the Irish language media landscape, provides important context for the types of programming audiences wish to see and hear more of.’’

The survey also reveals a significant demand for Irish language arts and cultural programming (supported by 61% of national audiences and 65% of Gaeltacht audiences) and Irish language news reporting (supported by 57% of national audiences and 70% of Gaeltacht audiences).

Since Coimisiún na Meán was established in March 2023, approximately €11.9 million has been provided under the Sound & Vision scheme to support Irish language or bilingual programming. Earlier this year, An Coimisiún launched new journalism schemes, including a Local Democracy Reporting Scheme and a Courts Reporting Scheme, to offer direct support to promote high-quality and trusted journalism for local communities. Funding of up to €1.5 million is available through the Schemes for Irish language reporting.

This Irish Language in Media Survey will inform the wider Review, currently underway, of Irish language media services and content and will be used for further engagement with stakeholders and audiences to explore how all forms of media can contribute to a thriving Irish language media landscape. The full survey findings are available here.

Coimisiún na Meán has been established further to the provisions of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022 (“OSMR Act 2022”).The OSMR Act 2022 was enacted on 10 December 2022. The OSMR Act 2022 amended the Broadcasting Act 2009 to establish Coimisiún na Meán and dissolve the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (“BAI”).

In addition to undertaking the functions of the BAI as the regulator for broadcasting in Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán is to establish a regulatory framework for online safety, update the regulation of television broadcasting and audiovisual on-demand services, and transpose the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive into Irish law.

An Coimisiún is led by an Executive Chair and four Commissioners,