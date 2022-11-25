June to take another 63 ice-cold dips in December

Clare’s Most Inspirational Person 2022 will undertake the annual Splash for Success campaign to raise €100,000 for Mid West Simon Community’s Activation and Community Engagement programme.

June Curtin from Miltown Malbay is the founder of Snamhaí Sásta a community of swimmers who swim in the sea at Spanish Point beach 7 days a week, 365 days a year, so she is no stranger to icy cold waters.

Building on her success over the last 2 years, June has stepped up her efforts this year by committing to raise €100,000. She will be taking on the challenge of completing 3 swims a Day, throughout December starting on December 1st to the 21st of December and committing to swimming a total of 63 times. She will swim at 9.15am, 1.15pm and 4.15pm at Spanish Point beach.

“Getting into the sea once a day in December is no mean feat, never mind getting in 3 times a day. The benefits of sea swimming are huge both mentally and physically. There are times in life when we could use a little help, and there are times we are given the chance to be that help for someone else. It really doesn’t matter where you are right now, what matters is that we are stronger together and taking a hand is just as important as offering one. Nobody escapes troubled water in life and we can all do our bit to help someone”.

“I have seen first-hand the amazing work Mid West Simon Community do and I appeal to everyone to support and donate. Every cent raised will go towards helping those who truly need it in our local community,” said June Curtin at the launch on Friday evening.

Mid West Simon Community is the largest homeless services provider in the Mid West Region. They support individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or experiencing housing difficulties. They offer emergency accommodation, transitional housing, permanent housing, tenancy sustainment and support, advice, information, and advocacy.

Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community said at the launch: ‘we are coming into our busiest and most challenging time of year, a time when funds are vital. We are absolutely delighted that June is doing the annual Splash for Success campaign. June is an amazing woman and a fantastic supporter of Mid West Simon Community, and we greatly appreciate of all her efforts. As a result of her efforts, we can continue the amazing work that our Activation and Community Engagement program does for clients experiencing homelessness. Her support and those who support this fundraising campaign will make a huge difference in the lives of so many vulnerable people throughout our community. All funds raised locally will stay local.”