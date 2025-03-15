Clare native Gráinne’s debut novel to be launched

The debut novel by Clare native Gráinne O’Brien will be officially launched at Kennys on Friday, April 4th at 6pm, when she will be interviewed by bestselling author, Donal Ryan.

Gráinne O’Brien is the author of children’s book A Limerick Fairytale, and founder of Rontu Literary Service, an agency dedicated to supporting writers of fiction for children as they seek publication). She is also a bookseller at Kennys Bookshop.

She will be joined in conversation by Donal Ryan, the award winning Irish writer of The Spinning Heart, Heart, Be at Peace and The Queen of Dirt Island among others.

Solo is Gráinne’s debut novel and is a Young Adult novel written in verse. It follows teenager Daisy as she navigates the ups and downs of friendship, love and family. When her boyfriend suddenly breaks up with her, Daisy is left disconnected from her one true love – music. The novel will be published by Little Island on April 3rd.

A Kennys Exclusive Signed Limited Edition of Solo is available to pre-order now at Kennys. The only hardback edition of the book, this edition will have a bespoke wibalin cover and will be signed and numbered by the author. It is limited to just 600 copies.

To pre-order Solo or to book a ticket for Gráinne O’Brien in conversation with Donal Ryan, visit www.kennys.ie/events or contact Kennys Bookshop on 091-709350.

Gráinne O’Brien is a bookseller with Kennys Bookshop, Galway, Ireland. She was a member of the Irish Booksellers Association committee and was named a Bookshop Hero by The Bookseller in 2022. She is the founder of Rontu Literary Service, an agency dedicated to supporting writers of fiction for children as they seek publication. She completed the MA in Creative Writing from the University of Limerick in 2018 and received Arts Council Agility Awards in 2021 and 2022.