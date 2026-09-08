A Woman’s Place: Songs of Home and Beyond

Celebrate Culture Night with an evening of song hosted by The Adventure Singing Club, in the beautiful surroundings and exquisite acoustics of Christ Church, Spanish Point at 7pm on Friday 18th September.

The Adventure Singing Club is a group of female artists from North West Clare whose aim is to take their voices to unusual places with unusually good acoustics. Christ Church in Spanish Point is one such place.

Built in 1927, this Gothic Mediterranean jewel, used primarily for church services, has its own history to share, and its own sense of place.

- Advertisement -

Local female singer songwriters will speak to a woman’s place: what is home to them, what are their stories, and what it means to have these connections that are so important in their lives.

Many of the songs presented will be original works. Some will be sung as Gaeilge, and some will already be known to the audience, who are invited to join in.