Body of missing Ennis musician found in Slovenia

Tributes continue to be paid to a promising young Clare musician whose body was discovered in Slovenia.

18-year-old pianist Seán Shannon from Ennis was reported missing in the town of Bled in Slovenia on Friday. It’s understood he had been on holidays in the area.

Appeals had been made on social media asking people to share posts about Seán being missing. It was confirmed on Saturday morning that Seán’s body had been located however the circumstances are not yet clear.

A spokesperson for Slovenian Police confirmed they were notified at around 5pm on Friday evening that an 18-year-old Irish citizen was missing in Bled.

The spokesperson added: “A search operation was immediately launched in the area of ​​Lake Bled, in which, in addition to the police, the firefighters of the PGD Bled, underwater rescue services of the RS-Rescue Station Bled and the police helicopter participated. Divers soon found the dead body in the depths of Lake Bled, not far from the coast.”

The Police spokesperson said: “According to the information known so far, the police officers did not discover circumstances that would indicate that the incident was the result of a criminal act. However, they are continuing to check all the circumstances that led to the drowning and will inform the competent state prosecutor’s office about it.”

Seán’s untimely and tragic death has shocked his home town of Ennis. Numerous tributes have already been paid across various social media platforms.

The Royal Irish Academy of Music also issued a statement following the tragic news.

“This morning brought the devastating news of the passing of Sean Shannon from Ennis while he was travelling in Slovenia. Sean was a kind, talented and dedicated student who quickly became a much-loved and integral part of RIAM student life. A self-taught pianist from a young age, Sean received his first piano lessons from Meaghan Dineen through the Music Generation programme and went on to study with Tatiana Timofeeva before joining the Bachelor in Music Performance programme at RIAM, studying with Professor Réamonn Keary.

Sean was an associate artist with Glór in Ennis and provided lessons to many young up and coming pianists, passing on his skills and knowledge.

Seán’s principal study teacher, professor Réamonn Keary, said, “Sean was a gifted, sensitive musician. He felt music deeply, which always came across in his playing. He was excited to learn and looked forward to exploring new repertoire. Sean had so much yet to offer; he will be massively missed by all who knew and loved him.

The entire RIAM community will miss Sean terribly; our thoughts are with his family, friends, students, colleagues, and those who had the good fortune to know him.”

Seán made his debut solo appearance at glór in Ennis in 2019, at the age of 14.

*Seán also featured on RTÉ’s Nationwide in 2021

In a statement a glór spokesperson said: “This morning brought the saddest news. Seán Shannon was Glór’s Young Associate Artist from 2022 and began practising on the Baby Grand from age just 14. Sean was not only a graceful and finely talented pianist, but a kind and beautiful colleague. Our thoughts are with Sean’s parents, family and all his friends at this heart-breaking time.”

Ennis Community College posted on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our past pupil Seán Shannon. He was an exceptionally talented and popular young man who will be missed by all. Our thoughts are with Sean’s brother and sister, parents, family and friends to whom we offer our deepest condolences.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs here confirmed: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”