Clare group Merfolk to release first single

Clare musical group Merfolk will release their first song, The Ballad of Killone, tomorrow.

The Ballad of Killone is an original ballad penned by Seán Lyons and is based on ‘The Newhall Mermaid’, a folk tale from Killone, Co. Clare.

The story describes a sea-maiden who stole & drank the barron’s wine from his wine cellar. It is believed the lake turns red one day a year with the mermaid’s blood.

The Ballad of Killone was produced by Aisling Lyons (Harpanno/RTÉ Folk Award Nominee), Seán Lyons & Dermot Sheedy (Hermitage Green). It was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Ben Wanders, Limerick.

The Ballad of Killone will be released ahead of their first U.S gig at Milwaukee Irish Fest, 18th August.

Its features vocals, guitar, concertina, harp, bodhrán, added percussion, bow on harp strings, electric guitar, uilleann pipes.

Merfolk is the musical union of Aisling Lyons (harp/concertina), Seán Lyons (vocals/guitar/uilleann pipes/whistles) and Dermot Sheedy (bodhrán/percussion).

The three began playing together in 2021 and have refined a folk sound that is deeply-rooted in tradition yet brimming with originality. Focusing primarily on the traditions of music and song in County Clare, their music displays a reverence for the past as well as a willingness to embrace modern influences and international folk traditions.

Through soulful musicianship, thoughtful arrangements and rhythmic exploration, Merfolk breathe new life into some of the finest traditional tunes and songs of Clare’s rich canon while also adding new compositions of their own.