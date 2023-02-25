Enda Gallery’s new music video filmed in Fanore

‘This song is a tribute to genuine friendship, a way for me to communicate my deep gratitude and affection to those dear friends who bring meaning into my life and demonstrate the profound impact they have on me’ – Enda Gallery

Kilfenora musician Enda Gallery has shared his the video for his new song ‘Take My and it was filmed in beautiful Fanore Co Clare.

With the sensitive and heartening Take My Hand, Clare-based artist Enda Gallery launches 2023 with an ode to the depths of beauty found in friendship.

Enda Gallery has shone through many styles since the release of his debut album “The Journey To Zero” in 2021. With his Liberation EP, full of gracious and highly danceable pop songs, and recent collaboration with two-time Grammy-nominated producer duo Christian Rich on ‘So Easy, Pt. II’, Gallery’s discography is overflowing with diverse expressions of his artistry.

Take My Hand embodies the most soulful and intimate side of Gallery’s artistry, guiding us through a ceremonial love letter of sincerity with lush piano and heartfelt vocals. This thoughtful and wholesome ballad reminds us of the value we hold to others, alongside the value others hold to us, all while bringing Gallery’s prowess and a songwriter to the fore.

Gallery’s voice opens the song, gliding over a warm bed of keys and pulling us into the world of devotion Take My Hand paints. His voice rising into powerful, gospel-inspired tones as the track progresses there’s no question that he means every word he sings. We ride the current of soothing yet passionate keys and voice as the track builds in emotion with triumphant, celebratory horns and drums, eventually to fall like a feather back to earth as Gallery bids the song farewell with the chorus – ‘Take my hand, I will always be your friend when the world gets too demanding, I will be here understanding.’

The official music video filmed at the beautiful Fanore Beach on the west coast of Ireland was filmed by the talented Colm Hogan, a premier Irish cinematographer who has created music videos for chart-topping artists such as Dermot Kennedy and Saint Sister. The final product was masterfully edited by Chris Schwarz, a highly respected and renowned cinematographer and director based in Berlin with an amazing track record including creating music videos for Milky Chance, Casper, Materia, and eye-catching advertisements for Porsche and Mercedes campaigns.

Enda Gallery has spent years crafting soulful and liberating music, exploring the depths of emotion through heartfelt, genuine songs conveying poetic expressions of his truth. His 2021 debut album “The Journey to Zero” earned him RTÉ Radio 1’s Album of the Week, with the single “Don’t Let Me Win” gaining acclaim from Cerys Matthews on BBC 6 and “It’s Alright” featuring on the BBC Introducing mixtape and hit series “Normal People”.

Now based in County Clare, his releases since “The Journey to Zero” only serve to emphasise his diverse talent as an artist. Drawing from the genre-defying expressiveness of Frank Ocean and profound candour of Sufjan Stevens, Enda Gallery has created work spanning from the triumphantly honest Liberation EP to his explosive collaboration with the two-time Grammy-nominated producer duo Christian Rich on ‘So Easy, Pt. II’ (Childish Gambino, Vince Staples, Drake). Paired with his collaborations with the likes of Kid Simius, Dead Rabbit, Nobody’s Face and having written/produced for Tolü Makay, Wilzee and Strange Boy, Gallery has developed an undeniable talent for defining his own presence inside of a song through a stunning combination of self-determination and empathy.

Fresh from three American tours over 2022 playing solo piano shows which lean into his prowess as a songwriter, and with the release of ‘Take My Hand’ in February 2023, Enda Gallery is now preparing to celebrate sincerity with the launch of his eagerly anticipated sophomore album.

Video Credits

Director – Enda Gallery

Producer – Niamh Davies

Camera – Colm Hogan & Roman Bugovskiy

Editor – Chris Schwarz

Music/Lyrics – Enda Gallery

Stylist & Art Director – Róisín Lennon

Celebrant – Fiona Whelton

Friends- Enda Gallery, Niamh Davies, Thabata Couto

Lieke Munsters, Aindrias De Staic, Ian Claxton, Tanya Harris, Maya Jasmine Harris Beatty, Róisín Lennon.

Artwork – Paul Smith

Artwork Photography – Joe Anna Maria Blay

Label – Welcome to the New World