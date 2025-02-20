Clare Parenting website launched in Ennis

Clare Parenting, a new website that features valuable information as an advice point for parents and families in Co. Clare, was launched recently at an event in De Valera Public Library, Ennis.

The website aims to provide reliable and dependable information to parents about the various ages and stages of children’s development. The website provides information for parents on local services offering help and support to families in Co. Clare.

Clare Parenting was funded and developed over two years as an action under the auspices of the Clare CYPSC Safe and Protected from Harm subgroup. The project was also informed by Tusla’s Parenting Support Strategy 2022-2027, along with parents’ voices, and the vast experience of child and family support professionals who work with families in Co. Clare. In developing the website, parents and services were consulted (via surveys and focus groups) to gather their views on what they believe is most helpful for parents.

Feedback from parents included:

Parents seek reliable and dependable local information related to parenting support services.

Parents want comprehensive and practical guidance on a wide range of parenting-related subjects.

They want to access trusted and credible sources of information and guidance for parents.

And parents really want user-friendly and visually engaging information, presented in formats with which they can relate.

Professionals working with children and families felt that:

Agencies need a co-ordinated, interagency communication mechanism to advertise, collaborate, and communicate with each other in relation to parent supports and services.

They feel that parents in Clare would benefit from an easily accessible online communication mechanism where agencies, practitioners, and parents can access and update information in relation to parenting supports and services.

Aine Mellett, who is senior Tusla PPFS manager (Clare) and Chair of the Safe and Protected from Harm subgroup commented, “If you are seeking advice on parenting, looking for support, or information on local events, Clare Parenting offers a one-stop support for parents, families and caregivers on local support services and parenting events in the area. It makes perfect sense to provide families across the county with vital information in one location. I would like to thank all involved in this initiative for their time and collaboration.”

Sinéad Collopy, Clare Children and Young People’s Services Committee Coordinator, welcomes the interagency collaboration that helped bring this project to fruition, “Supporting parents is the fundamental cornerstone of so much of our work. The strength of the CYPSC is its interagency focus which is essential for a collaborative project such as Clare Parenting. I’d like to offer my congratulations to all the agencies that worked on this wonderful new resource which will benefit parents in Clare for years to come.”

Several service providers have contributed to and supported the development of the Clare Parenting website and were in attendance at the event, they include: Clare CYPSC, Clarecare, ISPCC, Clare County Co Childcare Committee and HSE Primary Care Psychology.

Visit www.clareparenting.ie