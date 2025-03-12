Liscannor photographer puts Burren Geopark in the frame

A Liscannor-based photographer has been named overall winner of a photography competition hosted by the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Global Geoparks Network (GGN).

Croatian-born Anja Kolic’s image of the Doolin shoreline with the Cliffs of Moher in the background has been selected as winner by a judging panel comprising Geopark geologist Dr Eamon Doyle and professional photographer Eamon Ward.

Anja’s photograph will now be submitted to a national competition in which her entry will be judged against the winners of similar contests hosted by Ireland’s three other geoparks, namely the Copper Coast in Waterford, Cuilcagh Lakelands in Cavan and Fermanagh, and Mourne Gullion Strangford in Down. The Irish winner will be sent forward to compete against entries from the 229 UNESCO Global Geoparks across the world.

- Advertisement -

To mark her competition win, Anja was also presented with a bespoke hamper by Birgitta Curtin of Burren Smokehouse, which includes the best of the Smokehouse’s famous produce as well as other local GEOfood products.

Competition judge Eamon Ward commented, “Anja’s photo is well composed with speckles of warm evening light on the foreground limestone. The beautifully backlit wave breaking and cliffs bathed in evening light with nice detail in the sky in the distance would make you want to be there.”

According to Dr. Eamon Doyle, “Anja’s photo captures the main geological elements of the Geopark in one image. We have the karst limestone in the foreground, the sandstone and shale of the Cliffs of Moher in the distance and the importance of the element of water is highlighted in between them by capturing the beautifully formed wave.”

Originally from Croatia, Anja Kolic lives with her husband John in Liscannor. As well as producing landscape photography, Anja also photographs elopements, proposals, weddings, food and products. See www.anjakolic.com for more.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are areas of international geological significance which promote Earth science education, sustainable tourism development, biodiversity, awareness of climate change and UNESCO’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

The Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark is managed by Clare County Council with support from Geological Survey Ireland. Joyce Country and Western Lakes (Galway/Mayo) is an aspiring geopark and is hoping to join the four existing Irish Geoparks in being awarded UNESCO Global Geopark status later this year.