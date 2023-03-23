Clare Youth Service and Gardaí showcased at local event

Clare was at the centre of the launch of the €1 billion European Social Fund Plus last Tuesday where the local Youth Diversion Projects operated by Clare Youth Service and Clare Gardaí were showcased as examples of the impacts of European social funding in local areas.

The launch was hosted by Simon Harris, Minister at the Department of Justice and Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science

The Youth Diversion Projects in Clare made a live presentation, showed a pre-recorded video and conducted a Question & Answer session as part of the launch.

Pat McMullin of Clare Youth Service says it was a great honour to be chosen from all the European Social Fund projects in Ireland. He said: “We are very proud of this project and of our partnership with Clare Gardaí that has steered so many young people into positive futures. Today’s event was a great endorsement by the Commission and the government here of the huge impact of the work.”

The partnership between Clare Youth Service and Clare Gardaí goes back over 50 years but was given extra impetus and resources with the creation of the Diversion Projects two decades ago.

Ennis Superintendent John Ryan has hailed the impact of the Clare projects saying: “This work in Ennis and Kilrush takes place quietly but very effectively with great results for the young people, their families and communities. We are delighted that the EU and the national exchequer has recognised the results today.”

The ESF Plus programme will see Ireland benefit from €508 million in ESF+ funds from the European Union for the 2021-2027 period. This, together with a planned national contribution of €573m, will amount to a total budget of over €1 billion.

The Programme will fund a range of schemes, implemented by different Government Departments and Agencies. The Youth Diversion Projects are one of the activities that will be co-funded under the programme.

Minister Harris said: “Ireland’s European Social Fund Plus programme is about investing in our people. The funding will be used to support a wide range of initiatives including upskilling and reskilling, lifelong learning, social inclusion and social innovation, with an emphasis on young people, and most at-need groups.”

This week’s launch was attended by include many ESF stakeholders in particular those leading on the delivery of skills and training, social inclusion and employment priorities.